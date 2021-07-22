Hound Partners LLC Sells 1,960,023 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Hound Partners LLC lessened its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,748,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960,023 shares during the period. Zuora makes up about 1.9% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned 2.27% of Zuora worth $40,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zuora by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zuora by 217.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 72.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 122,728 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Zuora by 8.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

ZUO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

