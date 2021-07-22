Hound Partners LLC Takes Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COVAU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $16,547,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,051,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,468,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,031,000.

COVAU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 14,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,239. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

