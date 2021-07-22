Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $92.72

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.72, but opened at $88.95. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $91.89, with a volume of 614 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $479,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 33.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

