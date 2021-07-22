HSBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of REPYY opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

