HSBC Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Buy

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.48.

Shares of CTSH opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

