Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.88. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 25,375 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Huaneng Power International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

