Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HUBG opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.01.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.
