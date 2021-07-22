Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUBG opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

