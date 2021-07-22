Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOSSY. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is -2.27%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.