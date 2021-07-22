Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $463.48 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.24.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

