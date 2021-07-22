Humaniq (HMQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $87,947.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $87,947.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

