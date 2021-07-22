Humanscape (HUM) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $6.44 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

