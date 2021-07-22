HUNT (HUNT) Price Down 6.7% This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, HUNT has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $27.43 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.05 or 0.00844644 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

