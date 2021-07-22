Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $8.70 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $32,722.99 or 1.00384916 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00105556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00143303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,595.48 or 0.99993733 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.