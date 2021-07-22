HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $41.43

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.43, but opened at $42.51. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 2,991 shares trading hands.
HCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.09.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.