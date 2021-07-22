HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $41.43

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.43, but opened at $42.51. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 2,991 shares trading hands.

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 975,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

