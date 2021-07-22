HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of HUYA worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 36.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 68,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $17,559,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after buying an additional 13,903,378 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

