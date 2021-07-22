Hxro (HXRO) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $115.38 million and approximately $408,671.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.81 or 0.00850160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

