HYCON Hits Market Capitalization of $347,910.09 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. HYCON has a market cap of $347,910.09 and $55,849.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00066459 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,661,526 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,661,525 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.