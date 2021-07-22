Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.11

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and traded as low as $8.10. Hysan Development shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 1,189 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

