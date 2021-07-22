I/O Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,722.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $1,722.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00441763 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.29 or 0.01368303 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,000,521 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

