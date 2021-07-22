i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of i3 Verticals worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

