Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HSBC cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 88,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,012. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.