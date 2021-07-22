Ï„Bitcoin Trading 13% Lower This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $10,092.74 or 0.31204197 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $39,617.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00140936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,408.86 or 1.00199986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

