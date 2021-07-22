ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.34 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00008953 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and $2.80 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00105524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,392.84 or 1.00241145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,226,833 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

