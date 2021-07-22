Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells $561,720.00 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICHR stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.36. 115,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,734. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ichor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.