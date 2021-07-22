ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $214.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $234.22.

Several research firms have commented on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.64.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

