IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $220.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

