IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 66.72 ($0.87). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.86), with a volume of 266,022 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDOX. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IDOX to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get IDOX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £292.98 million and a PE ratio of 31.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.