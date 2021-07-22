IG Gold (IGG) Price Reaches $0.0005

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. IG Gold has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $8,853.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001845 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

