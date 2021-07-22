IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Declares Dividend of GBX 30.24

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 860 ($11.24) on Thursday. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 858.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGG. Barclays began coverage on IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 991.75 ($12.96).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

