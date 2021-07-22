Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Cap of $69.24 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $109.07 or 0.00334250 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $69.24 million and $1.76 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00143628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,638.01 or 1.00016836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,774 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

