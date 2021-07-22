ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $125,300.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $264,569.98 and approximately $125,300.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,324,450 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

