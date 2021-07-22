IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 613,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,897 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.03% of IMAX worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

