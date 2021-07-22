INCA Investments LLC Buys 86,420 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634,420 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,420 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco accounts for approximately 9.0% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 275,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,219,492. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

