INCA Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,267 shares during the period. Banco Santander-Chile comprises 30.9% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $74,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,042 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 242.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

