INCA Investments LLC Has $13.31 Million Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Bancolombia comprises about 5.5% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. INCA Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Bancolombia worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Bancolombia by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

CIB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,618. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

