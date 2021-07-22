INCA Investments LLC Purchases 982,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 982,000 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 12.7% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. INCA Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Itaú Unibanco worth $30,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 39.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,141,000 after buying an additional 3,090,768 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 224,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 244,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,692,344. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

