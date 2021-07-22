Incent (INCNT) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Incent has a total market capitalization of $704,675.70 and approximately $17.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

