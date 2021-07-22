Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $841.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 841.50 ($10.99) and last traded at GBX 841 ($10.99), with a volume of 33803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($10.65).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,021 ($13.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 787.42.

In other news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 17,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28). Also, insider Till Vestring acquired 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

