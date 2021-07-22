Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $448.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

