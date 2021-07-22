Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.66

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.66 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 154.40 ($2.02). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99), with a volume of 561,912 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.66.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.