Indl Alliance S Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Indl Alliance S lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Indl Alliance S analyst P. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.47.

TSE:WPM opened at C$55.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.22. The company has a market cap of C$24.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.