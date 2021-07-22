Indl Alliance S Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Indl Alliance S lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Indl Alliance S analyst P. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $35,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

