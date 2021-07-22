Infinity Esaham One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,135.00 (INFS)

Infinity Esaham (CURRENCY:INFS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Infinity Esaham has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar. Infinity Esaham has a market cap of $2.79 million and $13,135.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00013606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00105300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,398.75 or 1.00230579 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Infinity Esaham Coin Profile

Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinity Esaham’s official website is e-sahaminfinity.com . The official message board for Infinity Esaham is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927

