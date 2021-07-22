Informa (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Informa plc (LON:INF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 500.40 ($6.54). Informa shares last traded at GBX 497.40 ($6.50), with a volume of 4,553,739 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Informa to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 584.80 ($7.64).

Get Informa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 526.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.78.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.