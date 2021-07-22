Ink Market Cap Tops $337,044.63 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Ink has a market capitalization of $337,044.63 and approximately $611.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00105014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.55 or 1.00231525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.