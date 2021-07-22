Ink Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $540,748.65 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $540,748.65 and approximately $1,151.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.54 or 0.00824473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

