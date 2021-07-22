InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.71

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 194056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

INNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get InnovAge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. Analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.