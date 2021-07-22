Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 1,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Input Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

