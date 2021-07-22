InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $222,552.74 and $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00436849 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.89 or 0.01372014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,592,612 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.