Insider Buying: Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Anthony Cipriano bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($214,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 21.04 and a quick ratio of 21.04.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley project located in Perth, Western Australia.

